Major Bust: Illegal Liquor Cargo Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized

A significant breakthrough for law enforcement unfolded on Friday as police intercepted a truck transporting illegal liquor valued at over Rs 1 crore in Jharkhand's Simdega district. The truck originated from Punjab and was destined for Bihar.

The vehicle, traveling through Rourkela and Simdega, was stopped near a police encampment on the Ranchi-Rourkela main road. Superintendent of Police M Arshi confirmed the operation, noting that the interception followed a tip-off about the illicit cargo.

Although the truck's helper managed to escape, the driver, identified as Ginder Singh from Punjab's Moga district, was apprehended. The search resulted in the confiscation of 40,052 bottles packed in 1,115 cases. Authorities estimate the seized alcohol's value at more than Rs 1 crore.