International Escapes: Arrests at the Nepal-India Border Amid Political Unrest
Sixty-seven individuals, including a Bangladeshi national, were apprehended along the Nepal-India border. The Sashastra Seema Bal has increased surveillance following attacks on jails during anti-government protests in Nepal. 35 were caught in Bihar, 22 in Uttar Pradesh, 8 in Uttarakhand, and 2 in West Bengal.
Sixty-seven individuals, comprising a Bangladeshi national and several Indians, have been detained along the international border as they allegedly fled from jails in Nepal during recent anti-government protests, according to official sources.
The fugitives, captured by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), were handed over to local police and, in some cases, to Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF). Notably, these incidents occurred as the violence in Nepal escalated against internet censorship and corruption allegations.
The SSB, which manages the 1,751-km India-Nepal border, has reinforced patrols and set up emergency helplines for stranded Indians. Meanwhile, Nepal's political landscape shifts with Sushila Karki appointed interim leader following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.
