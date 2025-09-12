Left Menu

Taiwan's Stern Warning: Potential Domino Effect from China Conflict

Taiwan's top policymaker, Chiu Chui-cheng, cautioned in Washington that China's preparations for war to reclaim Taiwan could destabilize the region and jeopardize U.S. security. Chiu emphasized China's aggressive military activities and the potential domino effect on regional balance if Taiwan falls under Chinese control.

In a critical stance, Taiwan's top China policymaker alerted U.S. officials about China's escalating preparations for a possible conflict over Taiwan. Chiu Chui-cheng outlined the severe implications for regional security if China were to take the island by force.

During his address at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, Chiu pointed out that the Chinese Communist Party continues to regard Taiwan as part of its territory and highlighted the increased military maneuvers around the island.

Chiu warned that such a move by China would disrupt the regional power balance and pose direct threats to U.S. security, emphasizing the island nation's rejection of Beijing's sovereignty claims. Despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties, Taiwan remains a significant partner to the U.S., sharing mutual interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

