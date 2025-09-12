Arrests Made in Exiled Nicaraguan Officer's Murder Case

Costa Rican authorities have apprehended four suspects linked to the June murder of Roberto Samcam, a former Nicaraguan military officer and outspoken critic of the Nicaraguan government, living in exile. Samcam was fatally shot in his residence on the outskirts of San Jose.

Authorities revealed that one of those arrested allegedly acted as an intermediary between the shooter and the individuals who orchestrated the assassination. The investigation is ongoing, with the mastermind yet to be captured, and no foreign connections identified thus far.

A wave of Nicaraguan opposition figures, including Samcam, sought refuge in Costa Rica following violent suppression of anti-government protests in 2018, which rights groups claim resulted in hundreds of deaths. Samcam was known for condemning the military's role in the crackdown.

