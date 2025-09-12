Left Menu

Arrests Made in Exiled Nicaraguan Officer's Murder Case

Costa Rican police have detained four individuals suspected of involvement in the murder of Roberto Samcam, an exiled Nicaraguan ex-military officer and critic of the Nicaraguan government. Despite these arrests, the mastermind remains at large and no international links have been established yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:27 IST
Costa Rican authorities have apprehended four suspects linked to the June murder of Roberto Samcam, a former Nicaraguan military officer and outspoken critic of the Nicaraguan government, living in exile. Samcam was fatally shot in his residence on the outskirts of San Jose.

Authorities revealed that one of those arrested allegedly acted as an intermediary between the shooter and the individuals who orchestrated the assassination. The investigation is ongoing, with the mastermind yet to be captured, and no foreign connections identified thus far.

A wave of Nicaraguan opposition figures, including Samcam, sought refuge in Costa Rica following violent suppression of anti-government protests in 2018, which rights groups claim resulted in hundreds of deaths. Samcam was known for condemning the military's role in the crackdown.

