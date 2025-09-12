Left Menu

Tragedy on Gwalior Streets: Fatal Shooting Highlights Troubled Relationship

A fatal shooting occurred in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, when Arvind Parihar shot his live-in partner, Nandini Parihar, on a busy road. Nandini was critically injured and later died in hospital. Arvind was arrested using tear gas, and previous attempt-to-murder charges were noted against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:29 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, when Arvind Parihar brutally shot his live-in partner, Nandini Parihar, on a bustling road near Captain Roop Singh Stadium. The shooting occurred on Friday evening and left the city in shock.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh disclosed that Nandini was hit multiple times and was immediately rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries. The couple, entangled in a complex relationship, often quarreled and had not divorced their respective spouses.

Arvind was apprehended through timely intervention by City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Nagendra Sikarwar and Station In-Charge Alok Singh, who utilized a tear gas shell to manage the threat he posed with a loaded firearm. Arvind's criminal record includes a previous attempt to murder Nandini in 2024. The accused faces six pending cases, as per police records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

