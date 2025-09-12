Election Commission's Social Media Strategy Against Misinformation
The Election Commission urges its officials to counter misinformation with facts, stressing communication clarity on the constitutional conduct of elections. Workshops focused on enhancing the communication ecosystem and countering misinformation via specialized sessions. The response counters Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of vote theft, demanding evidence-supported claims.
The Election Commission of India has directed its social media handlers to tackle misinformation by providing factual responses. This directive was issued during a recent workshop attended by media and social media officials from state chief electoral offices.
With an emphasis on transparent communication, the workshop highlighted the importance of reinforcing the constitutional authenticity of elections in India. Participants were instructed on methods to counteract false information effectively. specialized sessions were dedicated to discussing the communication strategies surrounding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
In the wake of allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding vote tampering in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Chief Election Commissioner responded firmly. Gyanesh Kumar issued a seven-day notice to Gandhi to present a signed affidavit supporting his claims, emphasizing the need for evidence-based assertions.
