Forgery Ring Busted: Fake Documents Used in Mangaluru Bail Scandal

In Mangaluru, five individuals were arrested for allegedly running a forgery ring, creating fake Aadhaar cards and land records to secure bail for accused in criminal cases. The racket, uncovered by the police, involved tampering with government documents and has potentially affected numerous cases and official records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:37 IST
Forgery Ring Busted: Fake Documents Used in Mangaluru Bail Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Mangaluru have apprehended five individuals allegedly linked to a sophisticated forgery operation. The group is accused of falsifying Aadhaar cards and land records to facilitate bail for individuals involved in criminal cases. The operation came to light following an investigation by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy revealed that fabricated documents were flagged in courts and government offices, highlighting a significant breach in document security. The investigation led to the arrest of Abdul Rehman, which subsequently uncovered the involvement of Nishanth Kumar, an employee at a Kodialbail computer center.

The probe further uncovered additional cases of impersonation involving Nithin Kumar and Hasan Riyaz, each adopting false identities to stand surety. The role of Mohammed Hanif, acting as a broker in arranging the fake documents, has also been exposed. Authorities believe that further suspects could be involved and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

