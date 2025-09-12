Left Menu

Major Heist Uncovered: Six Arrested in Odisha Jewellery Shop Loot

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with a significant jewellery shop heist in Odisha's Khurda district, with police recovering a large amount of gold, silver, and cash. The investigation revealed a gang of 10 was involved, with eight members identified and efforts to apprehend the rest underway.

  • Country:
  • India

In a swift move, authorities arrested six suspects linked to a significant jewellery store heist in Odisha's Khurda district, unveiling a crime of considerable magnitude.

Law enforcement officials have recovered 1.9 kg of gold, 4.5 kg of silver, and over Rs 9.45 lakh in cash from the apprehended individuals. Also seized were a makeshift firearm, live ammunition, and a sharp weapon believed to have been used during the robbery.

According to the FIR, the jewellery shop was relieved of 11.5 kg of gold and 5 kg of silver, with the total loot valued at approximately Rs 11.55 crore. Investigators discovered that a gang of 10 orchestrated the heist, with eight of them identified. While four suspects had been detained initially on September 1, recent operations led to the capture of two more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

