Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested in Bhubaneswar Cyber Fraud Case

A man has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh by Bhubaneswar Urban police for allegedly being involved in a cyber fraud case worth Rs 98 lakh. The arrest followed a complaint about an investment scam via WhatsApp, promising high returns. Investigations are continuing by the local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested in Bhubaneswar Cyber Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bhubaneswar Urban police apprehended a man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with a Rs 98 lakh cyber fraud, on the officer's briefing on Friday. The accused was arrested in Bijnor and transported to Bhubaneswar after a local court appearance.

The arrest follows a complaint lodged by a fraud victim at Bhubaneswar cyber police on July 4, alleging involvement in a scam using a WhatsApp group invite, promising lucrative investment returns.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena confirmed further investigations are underway to explore deeper links in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abandoned BSNL Building Collapse Injures One in Jabalpur

Abandoned BSNL Building Collapse Injures One in Jabalpur

 India
2
Bail Denied for Suspected ISI Agent in Odisha Espionage Case

Bail Denied for Suspected ISI Agent in Odisha Espionage Case

 India
3
Faith Over Fear: Church Leaders Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies

Faith Over Fear: Church Leaders Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies

 United States
4
AstraZeneca Halts Investment Amid UK Pharma Challenges

AstraZeneca Halts Investment Amid UK Pharma Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025