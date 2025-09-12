Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested in Bhubaneswar Cyber Fraud Case

Bhubaneswar Urban police apprehended a man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with a Rs 98 lakh cyber fraud, on the officer's briefing on Friday. The accused was arrested in Bijnor and transported to Bhubaneswar after a local court appearance.

The arrest follows a complaint lodged by a fraud victim at Bhubaneswar cyber police on July 4, alleging involvement in a scam using a WhatsApp group invite, promising lucrative investment returns.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena confirmed further investigations are underway to explore deeper links in the case.

