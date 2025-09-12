Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested in Bhubaneswar Cyber Fraud Case
A man has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh by Bhubaneswar Urban police for allegedly being involved in a cyber fraud case worth Rs 98 lakh. The arrest followed a complaint about an investment scam via WhatsApp, promising high returns. Investigations are continuing by the local authorities.
Bhubaneswar Urban police apprehended a man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with a Rs 98 lakh cyber fraud, on the officer's briefing on Friday. The accused was arrested in Bijnor and transported to Bhubaneswar after a local court appearance.
The arrest follows a complaint lodged by a fraud victim at Bhubaneswar cyber police on July 4, alleging involvement in a scam using a WhatsApp group invite, promising lucrative investment returns.
Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena confirmed further investigations are underway to explore deeper links in the case.
