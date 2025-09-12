Missing Lawyer Mystery: Allahabad High Court Sets Police Deadline
The Allahabad High Court has ordered police to find missing lawyer Jai Shankar Upadhyay within a month. The case, unresolved for three years, was registered in 2022. Police formed an SIT for investigation, but challenges persist, including denied permissions for advanced tests, sparking family concerns over police conduct.
The Allahabad High Court has mandated police to locate high court lawyer Jai Shankar Upadhyay, missing for three years, within a month. The directive followed a habeas corpus writ petition filed by the lawyer's brother, Abhaykant Upadhyay. A division bench scheduled the next hearing for October 27.
The court insisted on progress reports and demanded the presence of senior crime officers on the next date. Abhaykant, however, accused the police of harassment during investigations. In response, the court granted investigative freedom, provided no coercive measures are used.
Despite efforts, including an SIT and attempts for a narco test denied by the magistrate court, the investigation has stalled. With the possibility of exploring alternative methods, the case of kidnapping remains unresolved since its registration in September 2022.
