Union Minister Visits Erosion-Hit Areas to Address Yamuna Crisis

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, V Somanna, visited erosion-affected areas along the Yamuna river, promising strengthened embankments and compensation for affected villagers. Emphasizing timely relief, Somanna highlighted the government's coordinated efforts in reconstruction and rehabilitation, supported by Prime Minister Modi's directives and state collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamunanagar | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, V Somanna, toured erosion-hit regions near the Yamuna river on Friday, emphasizing the government's resolve to mitigate the impact on local communities.

During his visit to Lapra, Tapu Kamalpur, and Unhedi villages, Somanna instructed officials to reinforce riverbanks to curb further soil degradation and assured residents that the government would extend special compensation for losses from recent downpours.

Highlighting the urgency set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Somanna detailed initiatives for rebuilding efforts, including housing projects, road repairs, and educational facility improvements, with a commitment to ensuring no affected farmer or family is overlooked in the relief operations.

