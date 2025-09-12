Left Menu

Family Alleges Newborn Swap Sparks Clash at UP Hospital

A clash erupted at a Saharanpur hospital following allegations by a family that their newborn was swapped. The incident, which escalated into violence, led to police involvement. The hospital disputes the claims, stating the family was informed accurately about the newborn's gender. Police are investigating the matter.

Updated: 12-09-2025 22:38 IST
Family Alleges Newborn Swap Sparks Clash at UP Hospital
  • Country:
  • India

A serious altercation unfolded at a private hospital in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, as a family accused the institution of swapping their newborn child, igniting a violent confrontation with hospital staff, according to police reports on Friday.

The incident, which has captured widespread attention through a viral video, prompted SP City Vyom Bindal to confirm that a formal complaint was filed by Anuj from Manani village, Rampur. Anuj alleged that initial information from the hospital claimed his wife delivered a boy, but later, upon further clarification, it was asserted the newborn was a girl, verified by both family and pediatrician Dr. Vinod Pundir.

In retaliation, accusations from Anuj's family cited physical assault by hospital staff, provoked by Dr. Himanshu Sharma, who also allegedly uttered casteist remarks. On account of these details, a police case has been lodged against Dr. Sharma and the implicated staff, although the hospital management refutes all wrongdoing. They maintain the family was correctly informed, suggesting instead that the family initiated hostilities. Authorities are continuing to investigate the complaint.

