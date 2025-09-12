Stabbing Incident Near Rohini's G3S Mall Sparks Investigation
A man was injured after a stabbing incident during a scuffle near G3S Mall in Delhi's Rohini. Police are investigating and attempting to identify the unknown assailants. An FIR has been registered, and efforts include reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses. The victim is reported to be stable.
A man was stabbed in a scuffle with unknown assailants near a Delhi petrol pump, close to G3S Mall, Thursday night.
The incident came to light when police received a call from BSA Hospital, where the victim was admitted by a friend. A resident of Shahbad Dairy, the man described altercations with two to three men, during which a suspect stabbed him in the hip.
An FIR has been filed, and authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage and interrogating potential witnesses as they strive to apprehend the perpetrators. The victim is in stable condition.
