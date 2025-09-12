Left Menu

Faith Over Fear: Church Leaders Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies

A panel of US Catholic bishops and nuns criticized Trump’s immigration policies for fracturing families and communities. They emphasized the destabilizing effects and vowed support for immigrants. Facing legal challenges, they aim to protect the inherent dignity of all immigrants while highlighting their economic contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:25 IST
US Catholic bishops and nuns have vocally criticized the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies, accusing them of fracturing families and instilling fear within communities. These religious leaders, speaking at a Georgetown University panel, highlighted the detrimental effects of mass deportation agendas, which deter immigrants from seeking education, work, and worship.

Auxiliary Bishop Evelio Menjivar-Ayala decried the destabilizing impact on immigrant lives and entire communities. Sister Norma Pimentel shared emotional encounters with border patrol agents, illustrating the human consequences of these policies. Despite Department of Homeland Security's stance on no safe spaces for illegal immigrants, the bishops emphasize dignity for all.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski and Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez underscored immigrants' economic contributions, urging rational, humane immigration reform. The panel, which included legal experts, also warned of the harsh impact on children of detained parents. While Trump cites public safety, many fear policy-driven insecurities hurt communities.

