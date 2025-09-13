Union Minister Deploys Innovative Tech for Flood Relief in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday assessed the impact of recent floods in the border villages of Kathua and Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, distributing essential relief materials to affected families. He emphasized full government backing for the rehabilitation of those impacted by the disaster.

During his visit, Dr Singh inspected the damage in Paharpur and border posts at Ramgarh, Tanwar, and Kamore. He engaged with the flood victims and directed authorities to fast-track damage assessments for timely compensation, according to an official spokesperson.

Highlighting government's innovative approach, Dr Singh announced the deployment of a Rs 50 lakh nano-technology water filter plant, developed by CSIR IIM Jammu, to ensure the availability of safe drinking water and to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)