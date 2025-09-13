Left Menu

West Bengal's New Strategy Against Oil Spills & Illegal Mining

The West Bengal government is developing an 'Oil Spill Disaster Management Plan' to mitigate pollution from oil vessel accidents. A committee led by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant will implement the strategy. Simultaneously, the state is intensifying efforts against illegal sand and stone mining activities.

Updated: 13-09-2025 00:51 IST
The West Bengal government is formulating an 'Oil Spill Disaster Management Plan' to tackle potential pollution from oil-carrying vessel mishaps in rivers and seas, according to a senior official. A meeting, held by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant alongside the Disaster Management Department, laid out the foundation of this crucial initiative.

The new committee, led by the chief secretary, includes senior officials from various departments such as Disaster Management, Public Health Engineering, and Environment. This strategic move is a direct directive from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, ensuring a robust response to oil spills.

Additionally, the administration is cracking down on illegal mining activities. The Chief Secretary emphasized strict adherence to regulations and warned of severe penalties for offenders. District administrations are instructed to enhance surveillance and conduct raids to prevent unauthorized sand and stone extraction.

