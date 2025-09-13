West Bengal's New Strategy Against Oil Spills & Illegal Mining
The West Bengal government is developing an 'Oil Spill Disaster Management Plan' to mitigate pollution from oil vessel accidents. A committee led by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant will implement the strategy. Simultaneously, the state is intensifying efforts against illegal sand and stone mining activities.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal government is formulating an 'Oil Spill Disaster Management Plan' to tackle potential pollution from oil-carrying vessel mishaps in rivers and seas, according to a senior official. A meeting, held by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant alongside the Disaster Management Department, laid out the foundation of this crucial initiative.
The new committee, led by the chief secretary, includes senior officials from various departments such as Disaster Management, Public Health Engineering, and Environment. This strategic move is a direct directive from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, ensuring a robust response to oil spills.
Additionally, the administration is cracking down on illegal mining activities. The Chief Secretary emphasized strict adherence to regulations and warned of severe penalties for offenders. District administrations are instructed to enhance surveillance and conduct raids to prevent unauthorized sand and stone extraction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt Over Mamata Banerjee's Comments on Army Actions
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Ayushman Bharat, Promotes State's Inclusive Health Scheme
Mamata Banerjee Vows Safe Return for Stranded Tourists Amid Nepal Unrest
Mamata Banerjee Calls for Peace Amid Nepal Unrest
Mamata Banerjee Urges Calm as Nepal Faces Gen Z Protests