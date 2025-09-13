Nepal's Political Shakeup: First Female Prime Minister Takes the Helm

In a significant political shift, Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the parliament and announced fresh elections for March 5. This move follows a tumultuous week of protests that led to the appointment of Sushila Karki as Nepal's first female Prime Minister.

Karki's appointment came after days of negotiations amid the chaos brought on by protests against corruption, which resulted in the resignation of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. The demonstrations, led by the younger generation, have been the deadliest Nepal has witnessed in recent years.

India, Nepal's southern neighbor, expressed hope that these changes would bring peace and stability. The unrest in Nepal underscores ongoing challenges in political and economic stability since the abolition of its monarchy in 2008, with unemployment driving many citizens abroad in search of work.

(With inputs from agencies.)