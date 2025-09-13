Left Menu

Empowering Voices: National Women's Conference Initiated by Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates a two-day national conference on women’s empowerment in Andhra Pradesh. Leaders from various states join to discuss key themes and share knowledge. The event is part of a broader initiative to convene legislative committees for in-depth discussions on pressing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 13-09-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:28 IST
Empowering Voices: National Women's Conference Initiated by Lok Sabha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has kicked off a significant two-day national conference focusing on the empowerment of women in Parliament and state legislatures. The event, hosted in Andhra Pradesh, is a gathering of influential leaders including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, among others.

According to Andhra Pradesh Legislature Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, the women's empowerment committee comprises 20 Lok Sabha members and 10 from the Rajya Sabha, with MP D Purandeswari serving as the current chairperson. This conference marks a step in the broader initiative led by the Lok Sabha Speaker to convene legislative committees across the nation to foster dialogue and share insights.

Previous sessions in this series included meetings on the Estimate Committee in Maharashtra and the SC/ST Committee in Bhubaneswar. Following similar formats, the current conference aims to engage four-member state delegations for comprehensive discussions that will conclude with a pivotal declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Infrastructure Push: Transforming Mizoram's Connectivity

Modi's Infrastructure Push: Transforming Mizoram's Connectivity

 India
2
Brazil's Judiciary Upholds Democracy with Bolsonaro's Conviction

Brazil's Judiciary Upholds Democracy with Bolsonaro's Conviction

 United Kingdom
3
Gaza's Future: A Vision of Reconstruction or Investment Opportunity?

Gaza's Future: A Vision of Reconstruction or Investment Opportunity?

 United Kingdom
4
PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay fou...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025