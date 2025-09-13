Empowering Voices: National Women's Conference Initiated by Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has kicked off a significant two-day national conference focusing on the empowerment of women in Parliament and state legislatures. The event, hosted in Andhra Pradesh, is a gathering of influential leaders including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, among others.

According to Andhra Pradesh Legislature Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, the women's empowerment committee comprises 20 Lok Sabha members and 10 from the Rajya Sabha, with MP D Purandeswari serving as the current chairperson. This conference marks a step in the broader initiative led by the Lok Sabha Speaker to convene legislative committees across the nation to foster dialogue and share insights.

Previous sessions in this series included meetings on the Estimate Committee in Maharashtra and the SC/ST Committee in Bhubaneswar. Following similar formats, the current conference aims to engage four-member state delegations for comprehensive discussions that will conclude with a pivotal declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)