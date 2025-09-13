PM Modi to Lead Strategic Armed Forces Conference in Kolkata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal to inaugurate a critical conference for the country's armed forces. The event aims to discuss strategic and operational reforms. Key national defense figures will attend. This marks Modi's second visit to Kolkata in less than a month.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant visit to West Bengal, where he will inaugurate a key military conference in Kolkata. Scheduled for September 14-17, the event will be a critical platform for discussing the strategic overhaul of India's armed forces.
Alongside Modi, important figures, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, will attend the conference, highlighting its significance. Modi's initiation of the event underlines his continued commitment to national security and defense transformation.
His visit marks the second appearance in Kolkata within a month, underscoring the region's strategic importance. In his last visit, he launched numerous development projects, solidifying his focus on both civil and military enhancements for the nation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- conference
- Kolkata
- armed forces
- defense
- strategic
- West Bengal
- leaders
- reforms
- security
ALSO READ
Netanyahu's Gamble: A Misfire or Strategic Ploy?
Argentina Triumphs with Last-Minute Defense Against Australia
Tensions Soar as US Pledges NATO Defense Amidst Russian Drone Allegations
West Bengal's New Strategy Against Oil Spills & Illegal Mining
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Military Vision: Balancing Nuclear and Conventional Forces