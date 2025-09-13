Left Menu

Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

Surjit Singh, a 39-year-old Indian-origin man, was sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to killing his mother, Mohinder Kaur, in Birmingham. The incident, sparked by a domestic dispute, involved Singh fatally attacking his 76-year-old mother. Singh's substance abuse was a contributing factor in the crime.

Updated: 13-09-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:33 IST
Surjit Singh, a 39-year-old of Indian origin, has been sentenced to life imprisonment at Birmingham Crown Court for the killing of his mother, Mohinder Kaur. The court mandated a minimum term of 15 years before parole consideration, following Singh's guilty plea to the crime committed during a dispute in September.

Kaur was found severely injured in her Birmingham home following a violent outburst from Singh. It emerged that the argument over a TV remote control escalated, leaving the 76-year-old unable to defend herself against her intoxicated son. Toxicology reports revealed cocaine and alcohol in Singh's system.

The tragic incident has left the family devastated. West Midlands Police described the event as a senseless killing, with Singh initially confessing to the crime upon arrest. Kaur succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, and Singh expressed remorse, stating he lost control during the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

