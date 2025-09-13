Governor Bhalla’s Plea: Securing Manipur’s Borders and Fostering Unity
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has urged the people of Churachandpur to prevent illegal settlements from across borders, affirming the government's commitment to address these challenges. A three-phase plan for resettling displaced people and focusing on enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in the region has been initiated.
On Saturday, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla addressed the residents of Churachandpur, appealing for vigilance against illegal settlements from beyond borders. He emphasized the government's decisive stance on this issue, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced development projects valued at Rs 7,300 crore in the region.
Governor Bhalla shared that a comprehensive three-phase resettlement plan is underway to accommodate internally displaced persons affected by ethnic violence. Additional security forces and quick response teams have been deployed to ensure regional stability, with assurance that PM Modi remains a beacon of hope.
Highlighting Churachandpur's cultural vibrancy, Bhalla underscored the state's focus on improving connectivity, infrastructure, and healthcare, as part of a broader vision for a developed India. Stressing unity and dialogue, he reiterated the commitment to enhancing opportunities and peace across Manipur, currently under President's Rule since February.
