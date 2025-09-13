Left Menu

Governor Bhalla’s Plea: Securing Manipur’s Borders and Fostering Unity

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has urged the people of Churachandpur to prevent illegal settlements from across borders, affirming the government's commitment to address these challenges. A three-phase plan for resettling displaced people and focusing on enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in the region has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:47 IST
Governor Bhalla’s Plea: Securing Manipur’s Borders and Fostering Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla addressed the residents of Churachandpur, appealing for vigilance against illegal settlements from beyond borders. He emphasized the government's decisive stance on this issue, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced development projects valued at Rs 7,300 crore in the region.

Governor Bhalla shared that a comprehensive three-phase resettlement plan is underway to accommodate internally displaced persons affected by ethnic violence. Additional security forces and quick response teams have been deployed to ensure regional stability, with assurance that PM Modi remains a beacon of hope.

Highlighting Churachandpur's cultural vibrancy, Bhalla underscored the state's focus on improving connectivity, infrastructure, and healthcare, as part of a broader vision for a developed India. Stressing unity and dialogue, he reiterated the commitment to enhancing opportunities and peace across Manipur, currently under President's Rule since February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon's Plan to Deploy Troops in Louisiana Sparks Controversy

Pentagon's Plan to Deploy Troops in Louisiana Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Weapons Handover in Lebanese Refugee Camps: A Step Towards Stability

Weapons Handover in Lebanese Refugee Camps: A Step Towards Stability

 Lebanon
3
Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate: PM Modi in Imphal.

Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate: PM Modi in Imphal.

 India
4
Tragedy in Rajasthan: Pond Claims Two Young Lives

Tragedy in Rajasthan: Pond Claims Two Young Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025