Turkish Mayor's Detention Fuels Political Tensions

Turkish authorities intensified their crackdown on the main opposition party by detaining the mayor of Istanbul's Bayrampasa district and 47 other officials on corruption charges.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that detentions followed an investigation by the Istanbul chief prosecutor into allegations of extortion, bribery, fraud, and bid rigging within the Bayrampasa municipality.

The mayor, Hasan Mutlu, who maintains his innocence, attributed the actions to political maneuvers and baseless accusations. The moves have heightened tensions as opposition party members, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, face similar charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)