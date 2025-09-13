Turkish Mayor's Detention Fuels Political Tensions
On Saturday, Turkish authorities detained the mayor of Istanbul's Bayrampasa district, along with 47 officials, in a corruption probe. Allegations include extortion and bribery. The opposition claims these arrests are politically motivated, aiming to weaken them before elections. The government denies this, stating the judiciary's independence.
Turkish authorities intensified their crackdown on the main opposition party by detaining the mayor of Istanbul's Bayrampasa district and 47 other officials on corruption charges.
The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that detentions followed an investigation by the Istanbul chief prosecutor into allegations of extortion, bribery, fraud, and bid rigging within the Bayrampasa municipality.
The mayor, Hasan Mutlu, who maintains his innocence, attributed the actions to political maneuvers and baseless accusations. The moves have heightened tensions as opposition party members, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, face similar charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
