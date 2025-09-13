Left Menu

Tripura's Transformation: From Terror to Tranquility with Modi's HIRA Model

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the Modi government's efforts in establishing peace in the northeast, highlighting Tripura's transformation into a terror-free state. With PM Modi's scheduled visit to inaugurate projects, the region is on a development trajectory, supported by the HIRA model focusing on infrastructure growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for bringing peace to the northeast, particularly in Tripura. He emphasized that the state has successfully eliminated terror threats, aligning with the broader regional development initiatives.

Marking his first visit to Manipur since the initiation of ethnic violence over two years ago, PM Modi launched a slew of projects valued at Rs 9,000 crore from Lengpui Airport. His upcoming visit to Tripura on September 22 will focus on development projects at the historic Tripureshwari Temple.

Saha highlighted Modi's commitment to transforming the northeast, citing the HIRA model - Highways, Internet, Railways, and Airways - as pivotal. Saha credited previous governments' negligence for past unrest, while praising Modi for his numerous visits and palpable progress in the region.

