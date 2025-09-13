Tragedy in Rajasthan: Pond Claims Two Young Lives

In a tragic incident, two children drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Saturday. According to local police, the unfortunate event occurred while the children were bathing in a pond near their house in Nirjharna village, located in the Jhampda area. Three children had initially ventured into the water, but an unexpected slip into deeper sections led to the drowning mishap.

Alerted by their cries for help, villagers promptly rushed to the scene and managed to rescue one child. Unfortunately, their efforts could not save the other two. Jhampda Station House Officer, Sunil Tank, reported that upon receiving the news, police swiftly arrived at the scene. The two children, Fauji (9) and Sunil (7), were extracted from the pond with the community's assistance and transported to Lalsot Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the tragedy ensued when the children wandered into the deeper areas of the pond after initially being in shallow waters. Statements from family members have been recorded, and further investigation is in progress, as SHO Tank confirmed.

