Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Madhya Pradesh: Two Arrested with Rs 5 Crore Worth of Ketamine

In Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa, police arrested two individuals and seized ketamine and chemicals worth over Rs 5 crore. The bust, the district's largest, followed a tip-off. Authorities apprehended Ishwar Malviya and Daulat Singh Anjana, seizing narcotics, chemicals, and lab equipment. Efforts are ongoing to trace the third accomplice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agarmalwa | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:07 IST
Major Drug Bust in Madhya Pradesh: Two Arrested with Rs 5 Crore Worth of Ketamine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In what has been labeled as the biggest drug bust in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa, two individuals were arrested with ketamine and chemicals valued at more than Rs 5 crore, according to authorities.

Acting on a tip-off, police searched two vehicles on the Agar-Barod Road on Friday. Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Singh reported that one driver, Rahul Anjana, managed to escape, but Ishwar Malviya (33) and Daulat Singh Anjana (35) were apprehended.

The seized haul included 9.2 kg of ketamine, 12.1 kg of ammonium chloride, 35 liters of isopropyl alcohol, and 6 gm of mephedrone. Laboratory equipment and a gram panchayat seal were also confiscated. Efforts are ongoing to locate the absconding suspect and determine the source of the contraband.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

 India
2
Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

 Nepal
3
IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

 Global
4
Arunachal Launches Visionary Agri-Horticulture Policies

Arunachal Launches Visionary Agri-Horticulture Policies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025