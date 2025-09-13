Major Drug Bust in Madhya Pradesh: Two Arrested with Rs 5 Crore Worth of Ketamine

In what has been labeled as the biggest drug bust in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa, two individuals were arrested with ketamine and chemicals valued at more than Rs 5 crore, according to authorities.

Acting on a tip-off, police searched two vehicles on the Agar-Barod Road on Friday. Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Singh reported that one driver, Rahul Anjana, managed to escape, but Ishwar Malviya (33) and Daulat Singh Anjana (35) were apprehended.

The seized haul included 9.2 kg of ketamine, 12.1 kg of ammonium chloride, 35 liters of isopropyl alcohol, and 6 gm of mephedrone. Laboratory equipment and a gram panchayat seal were also confiscated. Efforts are ongoing to locate the absconding suspect and determine the source of the contraband.

