Territorial Tensions: The Dispute over Shaksgam Valley

China reaffirmed its claim over Shaksgam Valley amid India's objections, maintaining its infrastructure projects in the area are justified. India contests this, citing illegal agreements between China and Pakistan dating back to 1963. The disputes pertain to broader territorial issues involving Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:34 IST
Tensions have escalated between China and India over the Shaksgam Valley, as China reiterated its territorial claims on Monday despite India's objections. China maintains that its infrastructure projects in the area are entirely legitimate.

India has criticised these developments, asserting its right to protect what it considers its own territory. The External Affairs Ministry in India, represented by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, has vehemently disputed the legality of the 1963 China-Pakistan boundary agreement, emphasizing India's stance that it does not recognize any ceding of its territory.

Meanwhile, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, defended China's actions stating the projects are on Chinese territory and are in line with a bilateral agreement with Pakistan. The enduring dispute remains a point of contention linked to the broader Kashmir conflict.

