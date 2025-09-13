Balancing the Scales: Justice Sivagnanam's Diplomatic Farewell

In a farewell speech, Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam highlighted the necessity of diplomacy between the judiciary and the executive branch. During a ceremony organized by the West Bengal government at the Town Hall, Justice Sivagnanam underlined the importance of maintaining a balance of power without infringing on judicial independence.

Justice Sivagnanam expressed gratitude towards West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other officials for their continued support, noting how their cooperation facilitated numerous improvements within the state's judiciary system. He stated, "In close to three years, both during my tenure as acting Chief Justice and Chief Justice, the CM has never returned me with an empty hand."

Justice Sivagnanam, set to retire on September 15, has had a distinguished career, with a trajectory that began in Tamil Nadu before his essential contributions at the Calcutta High Court. His retirement marks the end of a significant chapter, following in the footsteps of notable predecessors like Chief Justice Jai Narayan Patel.