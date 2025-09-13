China Initiates Investigation into U.S. Tech Trade Practices

China's Ministry of Commerce has initiated an anti-discrimination investigation targeting U.S. trade measures affecting China's integrated circuit sector. This development occurs just as a new round of U.S.-China trade talks is set to begin in Spain.

Over recent years, the United States has implemented a slew of restrictions against China in the domain of integrated circuits. These measures include Section 301 investigations and stringent export controls, according to the ministry.

Such actions, deemed 'protectionist' by Chinese officials, allegedly discriminate against China, aiming to stifle its advancement in high-tech industries like advanced computing chips and artificial intelligence.

