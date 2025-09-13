Left Menu

China Initiates Investigation into U.S. Tech Trade Practices

China's Ministry of Commerce has launched an anti-discrimination investigation into U.S. trade restrictions in the integrated circuit sector. The probe comes just before U.S.-China trade talks in Spain. These U.S. measures reportedly aim to curtail China's progress in high-tech industries like advanced chips and AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:55 IST
China Initiates Investigation into U.S. Tech Trade Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's Ministry of Commerce has initiated an anti-discrimination investigation targeting U.S. trade measures affecting China's integrated circuit sector. This development occurs just as a new round of U.S.-China trade talks is set to begin in Spain.

Over recent years, the United States has implemented a slew of restrictions against China in the domain of integrated circuits. These measures include Section 301 investigations and stringent export controls, according to the ministry.

Such actions, deemed 'protectionist' by Chinese officials, allegedly discriminate against China, aiming to stifle its advancement in high-tech industries like advanced computing chips and artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack

Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack

 India
2
Navigating the Delicate Balance: Maternal Autonomy vs. Foetal Rights

Navigating the Delicate Balance: Maternal Autonomy vs. Foetal Rights

 India
3
Dibang Shakti: Indian Army's Tactical Triumph in Arunachal's Terrains

Dibang Shakti: Indian Army's Tactical Triumph in Arunachal's Terrains

 India
4
Supreme Court to Rule on Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

Supreme Court to Rule on Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025