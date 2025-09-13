Arrest in Kalyan East: Shocking Molestation Case of a Minor

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Kalyan East for allegedly molesting a minor girl within a shop, according to local police reports.

The incident was exposed on Friday when a video showing the accused misbehaving with the young girl went viral, initiating a swift police response.

The Kolsewadi police filed a case against Bhavan Avchal Patel under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. The arrest came after the victim, initially reported to be 22-years-old, was confirmed as a minor.

