Arrest in Kalyan East: Shocking Molestation Case of a Minor

A 54-year-old man, Bhavan Avchal Patel, from Navi Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl inside a shop in Kalyan East. The incident came to light through a viral video that prompted legal action. Charges were filed under relevant Indian laws, and further investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 18:06 IST
A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Kalyan East for allegedly molesting a minor girl within a shop, according to local police reports.

The incident was exposed on Friday when a video showing the accused misbehaving with the young girl went viral, initiating a swift police response.

The Kolsewadi police filed a case against Bhavan Avchal Patel under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. The arrest came after the victim, initially reported to be 22-years-old, was confirmed as a minor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

