Prof. Pradeep Kumar Prajapati Takes Charge as New Director of AIIA, New Delhi

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, welcomed its new Director, Professor Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, who formally assumed charge today. His appointment, approved by the Union Cabinet, marks a significant moment in the institute’s journey as it strengthens its role as a premier national hub for traditional medicine and integrative healthcare. Prof. Prajapati will serve as Director for five years from the date of joining or until the age of superannuation, whichever comes earlier.

An Academic and Administrative Stalwart

Prof. Prajapati brings with him a distinguished career spanning decades in Ayurveda education, research, and institutional leadership. Before joining AIIA, he served as the Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University, Jodhpur. He has also been closely associated with Gujarat Ayurved University, Jamnagar, where he contributed significantly to academic reforms and research advancements.

His journey in academia began as an Assistant Professor at the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur, where he laid the foundation for a career dedicated to the growth of Ayurveda at both national and global levels.

Prof. Prajapati holds a BAMS degree from Gurukul Kangri University and pursued his MD and PhD at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), one of India’s most respected centers of higher learning in Ayurveda.

Welcome Ceremony at AIIA

A formal welcome ceremony was organized at AIIA to mark the occasion. The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a soulful rendition of Dhanvantari Vandana. Distinguished attendees included the institute’s former Executive Director, Prof. (Dr.) Manjusha Rajagopal, Dean (PhD) Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Vyas, along with faculty, administrative officers, nursing staff, and students.

The gathering extended a warm reception to Prof. Prajapati, presenting floral bouquets and expressing optimism for his leadership.

First Address by the New Director

In his maiden address, Prof. Prajapati said:

“It is a matter of great pride and honour for me to have the opportunity to serve Ayurveda at this esteemed institution. With the government's vision of taking Ayurveda to the masses, I am confident that, with the collective support of all, AIIA will achieve global recognition in the years to come.”

His words reflected both gratitude and determination, underscoring his vision of positioning AIIA as a center of global excellence in Ayurveda research, education, and healthcare delivery.

Support and Acknowledgements

Former Executive Director Prof. (Dr.) Manjusha Rajagopal, in her remarks, expressed appreciation for the teamwork and spirit of collaboration at AIIA, promising continued support for the institute’s initiatives. Dean Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Vyas highlighted Prof. Prajapati’s wealth of experience with leading Ayurvedic institutions, affirming that his leadership will help elevate AIIA’s stature on national and international platforms.

Immediate Engagement in Academic Programs

Soon after assuming charge, Prof. Prajapati participated in the valedictory session of a Continuing Medical Education (CME) program organized for the faculty of AIIA. He also performed the ceremonial lamp lighting at the session, symbolizing his immediate commitment to academic enrichment and professional development at the institute.

Significance of the Appointment

AIIA, established under the Ministry of Ayush, has emerged as a center of excellence for Ayurveda education, clinical care, and research. With Prof. Prajapati at the helm, the institute is expected to deepen its focus on evidence-based Ayurveda, expand collaborations with global institutions, and contribute to India’s vision of integrating traditional knowledge with modern healthcare.

His tenure is expected to steer AIIA into a new era of academic innovation, patient-centered care, and international recognition, strengthening the place of Ayurveda in India’s healthcare ecosystem and beyond.