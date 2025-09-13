Left Menu

Supreme Court to Rule on Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

The Supreme Court is set to deliver interim orders on critical issues regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Key matters include the power to denotify properties as waqf and the composition of waqf boards and councils. The petitioners challenge the act, while the Centre defends its constitutionality.

The Supreme Court is poised to announce its interim orders on September 15 regarding three crucial issues stemming from the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The deliberation includes the contentious power to denotify properties classified as waqf by various methods.

Chaired by Chief Justice B R Gavai, the bench had reserved these interim orders on May 22 after extensive arguments were presented. These proceedings are part of the broader judicial examination of the amended waqf law's validity.

Among the debated topics, petitioners have pointed out concerns about the composition of Waqf boards, asserting that only Muslims, apart from ex-officio members, should be eligible for membership. The court's verdict will address these concerns, alongside other fundamental provisions of the act.

