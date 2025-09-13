Left Menu

Massive Turnout for BSF Constable Recruitment in Meghalaya

Over 10,000 individuals registered for 300 BSF constable vacancies in Meghalaya, prompting an extension of the recruitment drive. Young men and women from across the state, including remote villages, participated, highlighting a significant female interest with a 70:30 male-to-female ratio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Over 10,000 candidates have enrolled for 300 constable positions in the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya. The overwhelming response has led the BSF to extend its recruitment efforts until September 18, according to officials.

This considerable turnout underscores the eagerness of young people from across the state, many from distant villages, who are eager to join, stated a BSF spokesperson. The Meghalaya Frontier Headquarters of the BSF is conducting the recruitment drive at two locations: Tura and Shillong.

Notably, the drive has seen a 70:30 male-to-female participation ratio, highlighting the increasing aspirations of young women to be part of the force, he remarked. The extension further emphasizes the BSF's dedication to empowering the local youth and fostering a diverse and committed team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

