Diplomatic Stalemate: U.S.-Taliban Talks on American Detainees
U.S. officials met with Afghan authorities to discuss American detainees in Afghanistan. The talks, involving Adam Boehler and Zalmay Khalilzad, focused on high-profile detainee Mahmood Habibi. Efforts to resolve his case progress slowly amid Taliban denials and diplomatic challenges. The situation strains U.S.-Afghan relations, impacting potential engagement and cooperation.
In a diplomatic maneuver, U.S. officials convened with authorities in Kabul on Saturday to discuss the ongoing detention of Americans in Afghanistan, notably Mahmood Habibi. The Taliban, however, denies holding him, complicating efforts for resolution.
The discussions, led by Adam Boehler and Zalmay Khalilzad, aim to address these detentions which are seen as obstacles to U.S-Afghan relations. The U.S. seeks improved engagement strategies, despite past rejections from the Taliban.
Both nations exchanged lists of detainees, yet discrepancies remain. This diplomatic impasse challenges future collaborations, with the focus on reducing tensions and fostering cooperation toward Afghanistan's reconstruction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
