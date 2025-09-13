Diplomatic Stalemate: U.S.-Taliban Talks on American Detainees

In a diplomatic maneuver, U.S. officials convened with authorities in Kabul on Saturday to discuss the ongoing detention of Americans in Afghanistan, notably Mahmood Habibi. The Taliban, however, denies holding him, complicating efforts for resolution.

The discussions, led by Adam Boehler and Zalmay Khalilzad, aim to address these detentions which are seen as obstacles to U.S-Afghan relations. The U.S. seeks improved engagement strategies, despite past rejections from the Taliban.

Both nations exchanged lists of detainees, yet discrepancies remain. This diplomatic impasse challenges future collaborations, with the focus on reducing tensions and fostering cooperation toward Afghanistan's reconstruction.

