Deve Gowda Announces Aid After Tragic Road Accident

In the wake of a tragic road accident in Hassan district, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda announced financial assistance of Rs one lakh to the families of the nine deceased victims.

The accident occurred when a truck struck a Ganesha immersion procession in Mosale Hosahalli village on Friday night, leaving many others injured.

Gowda, addressing the media, labeled the incident as 'saddening' and extended his prayers for the peace of the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. He disclosed additional compensation measures: Rs 25,000 for severely injured and Rs 20,000 for those with minor injuries. Gowda has appealed to the state government for additional support of Rs 10 lakh for victims' next of kin. He plans to write to the Chief Minister requesting this increase.

