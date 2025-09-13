Union and Punjab Governments Unite for Flood Relief
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu met with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to discuss flood relief efforts in Punjab. They reviewed damage assessments and strategies to support affected families. The Union government pledged assistance for rehabilitation, while the Governor emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts.
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu visited Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, engaging in substantial discussions concerning the flood situation in Punjab. An official release detailed their dialogue on current relief and rehabilitation efforts.
The discussions focused on immediate measures to aid affected families and restore normalcy in the flood-stricken regions. They evaluated damages to homes, crops, and livestock, with Bittu informing that central teams have already assessed the extent of losses to ensure appropriate compensation.
Bittu reassured that the Union government is determined to provide support for rehabilitation in the affected districts, pledging that no family will be left to face the crisis alone. Governor Kataria praised the proactive involvement of state and Union authorities, underscoring the necessity of timely aid and cooperation to alleviate the hardships faced by Punjab's citizens.
