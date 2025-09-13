Left Menu

Union and Punjab Governments Unite for Flood Relief

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu met with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to discuss flood relief efforts in Punjab. They reviewed damage assessments and strategies to support affected families. The Union government pledged assistance for rehabilitation, while the Governor emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:54 IST
Union and Punjab Governments Unite for Flood Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu visited Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, engaging in substantial discussions concerning the flood situation in Punjab. An official release detailed their dialogue on current relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The discussions focused on immediate measures to aid affected families and restore normalcy in the flood-stricken regions. They evaluated damages to homes, crops, and livestock, with Bittu informing that central teams have already assessed the extent of losses to ensure appropriate compensation.

Bittu reassured that the Union government is determined to provide support for rehabilitation in the affected districts, pledging that no family will be left to face the crisis alone. Governor Kataria praised the proactive involvement of state and Union authorities, underscoring the necessity of timely aid and cooperation to alleviate the hardships faced by Punjab's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dominant Sri Lankan Bowlers Stifle Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

Dominant Sri Lankan Bowlers Stifle Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
2
Nepal Faces Constitutional Crisis as President Dissolves Parliament

Nepal Faces Constitutional Crisis as President Dissolves Parliament

 Nepal
3
Vijay's Vision: Serving Tamil Nadu Beyond Politics

Vijay's Vision: Serving Tamil Nadu Beyond Politics

 India
4
Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025