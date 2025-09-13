Left Menu

Deadly Clashes: Rising Tensions Between Pakistani Forces and Insurgent Fighters

Two separate clashes in Pakistan's northwest left 19 soldiers dead amid heightened attacks by Islamist fighters since the Afghan Taliban's takeover. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility, further escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The situation underscores the security challenges faced by regional actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions have escalated in Pakistan's northwest following two clashes that resulted in the deaths of 19 soldiers. The incidents highlight the intensifying attacks by Islamist militants in the region since the Taliban's ascension in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani army reported that in South Waziristan's Badar area, troops in a convoy were ambushed, leading to an intense exchange of fire that left 12 soldiers and 13 militants dead. The Pakistani Taliban, reportedly based in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility.

A separate encounter in Lower Dir resulted in the deaths of seven soldiers and 10 insurgents. These events add to the strained relations with Afghanistan as Pakistan accuses the Afghan Taliban, with alleged backing from India, of harboring these militants.

