Maharashtra Duo Detained for WhatsApp Group Ties
Two individuals in Kamptee, Nagpur, were detained by Maharashtra's Anti Terrorism Squad for alleged involvement in a WhatsApp group with Pakistan nationals. Despite being released after nine hours, their phones were seized for further investigation as officials found no incriminating evidence against them.
In Kamptee, Nagpur, Maharashtra's Anti Terrorism Squad apprehended two individuals on Saturday for alleged involvement in a WhatsApp group with several Pakistani nationals. The detainees, including a teacher aged 42 and a businessman aged 40, were taken from their homes for questioning at 9 AM, according to an official.
Despite being members of the group, officials clarified that the two were not active and may have joined via a shared link. After nine hours of questioning, authorities found no incriminating evidence and subsequently released them.
However, their mobile phones were confiscated to copy data for further analysis, as the investigation continues into the nature of their association with the group.
