Hoax Bomb Threats Lead to Delhi Alert

On Saturday, Delhi faced a heightened state of alert as bomb threats were emailed to the Taj Palace Hotel and Max Hospital. Police conducted extensive searches, later declaring the threats hoaxes. This comes amidst a series of similar false alarms in the city.

Both venues activated emergency protocols upon receiving the threats. A Max Hospital spokesperson confirmed no suspicious items were found, while Taj Palace emphasized guest and employee safety remains their priority. Delhi Police deployed multiple teams, including a bomb disposal squad, with no evidence of danger discovered.

Authorities are now tracing the origins of the threatening emails. The incidents add to recent scares, including threats to the Delhi High Court, Chief Minister's Secretariat, and medical institutions, all deemed to be false alarms.