Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

A deadly attack left a 70-year-old man dead and his son critically injured in the Kuano forest, straddling the Gonda and Balrampur districts on Saturday, authorities reported.

The assailants struck as the victims were gathering wood, fatally wounding Gangasagar Vishwakarma. His son, Anokhe Lal, sustained severe injuries and is receiving treatment.

In response, local residents gathered in protest, claiming police incompetence and momentarily obstructing a police vehicle. Five specialized police teams are working to apprehend the perpetrators of the murder, while investigations continue post-autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)