Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault
A 70-year-old man was killed and his son severely injured in an attack by two unidentified assailants in the Kuano forest. Villagers protested against alleged police negligence. The police have registered a murder case and are investigating with five dedicated teams.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A deadly attack left a 70-year-old man dead and his son critically injured in the Kuano forest, straddling the Gonda and Balrampur districts on Saturday, authorities reported.
The assailants struck as the victims were gathering wood, fatally wounding Gangasagar Vishwakarma. His son, Anokhe Lal, sustained severe injuries and is receiving treatment.
In response, local residents gathered in protest, claiming police incompetence and momentarily obstructing a police vehicle. Five specialized police teams are working to apprehend the perpetrators of the murder, while investigations continue post-autopsy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- attack
- Gonda
- Balrampur
- forest
- assailants
- protest
- negligence
- investigation
- police
- villagers
Advertisement