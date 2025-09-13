Left Menu

Tragic Ganesha Procession Accident in Hassan District Sparks Compensation Debate

A tragic accident during a Ganesha procession in Hassan district claimed ten lives as a vehicle rammed into the crowd. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation to the victims' families, with additional support from Prime Minister Modi and JD(S)'s Deve Gowda. The BJP demanded increased compensation.

A tragic accident marred the Ganesha procession in Hassan district, resulting in a heart-wrenching toll of ten lives lost. The incident occurred when a vehicle, losing control, plowed into the gathered crowd late Friday night.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promptly announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended further support, offering Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF), while JD(S) leader Deve Gowda promised additional compensation.

The tragedy spurred a political debate as the opposition BJP called for increased compensation rates. Siddaramaiah, defending the state's decision, highlighted the economic context and criticized BJP's demands, while emphasizing the compassionate intent behind the announced ex gratia payments.

