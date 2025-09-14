Live Cartridge Discovery Leads to Airport Arrest

In a startling incident at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, authorities arrested a man after a live cartridge was found in his luggage during a standard security procedure. The discovery highlighted potential security vulnerabilities at airport premises.

The live 8mm cartridge was detected on Saturday, prompting immediate police action. A screening supervisor at the airport filed a complaint, stating that the cartridge was found in the baggage of Irfan Ahmed.

This incident raises concerns over the effectiveness of existing security protocols, as law enforcement swiftly registered a case and took Ahmed into custody for further investigation.