Live Cartridge Discovery Leads to Airport Arrest
A live cartridge was discovered in a man's luggage during a routine security check at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, leading to his arrest. The single 8mm live cartridge was found in Irfan Ahmed's bag, resulting in police involvement and Ahmed's detainment.
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, authorities arrested a man after a live cartridge was found in his luggage during a standard security procedure. The discovery highlighted potential security vulnerabilities at airport premises.
The live 8mm cartridge was detected on Saturday, prompting immediate police action. A screening supervisor at the airport filed a complaint, stating that the cartridge was found in the baggage of Irfan Ahmed.
This incident raises concerns over the effectiveness of existing security protocols, as law enforcement swiftly registered a case and took Ahmed into custody for further investigation.