Tensions Rise in South China Sea As China Warns Philippines

China's military has announced that it recently conducted 'routine' patrols in the South China Sea, issuing a stark warning to the Philippines against any provocations in the contested waters.

The ongoing maritime standoff between the two nations has been marked by regular clashes among coastguard ships and large-scale naval drills. A spokesperson from the Chinese military's Southern Theater Command insisted that the Philippines must halt activities seen as escalating tensions, and condemned attempts to involve external forces.

In response, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command confirmed that Japan, the Philippines, and the United States had conducted joint maritime exercises in the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone from September 11 to 13, aiming to bolster regional cooperation. Despite China's displeasure over such collaborations, the U.S. reaffirmed its commitment to freedom of navigation and maritime rights under international law.