Tensions Rise in South China Sea As China Warns Philippines

China's military conducted routine patrols in the South China Sea, warning the Philippines against provocations. The maritime standoff involves clashes and naval exercises. The U.S., Japan, and the Philippines recently conducted joint maritime exercises to strengthen cooperation and support a free and open Indo-Pacific amidst China's extensive territorial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 08:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's military has announced that it recently conducted 'routine' patrols in the South China Sea, issuing a stark warning to the Philippines against any provocations in the contested waters.

The ongoing maritime standoff between the two nations has been marked by regular clashes among coastguard ships and large-scale naval drills. A spokesperson from the Chinese military's Southern Theater Command insisted that the Philippines must halt activities seen as escalating tensions, and condemned attempts to involve external forces.

In response, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command confirmed that Japan, the Philippines, and the United States had conducted joint maritime exercises in the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone from September 11 to 13, aiming to bolster regional cooperation. Despite China's displeasure over such collaborations, the U.S. reaffirmed its commitment to freedom of navigation and maritime rights under international law.

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

