Tragedy Strikes: Sikkim Panchayat President Killed in Landslide

Rajen Gurung, the president of the Sardung Lungjik Gram Panchayat unit in Sikkim's Gyalshing district, was tragically killed in a landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall. State officials, including Chief Minister PS Tamang, expressed their condolences and praised Gurung’s dedication to his community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 14-09-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 09:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 47-year-old panchayat president in Sikkim's Gyalshing district has tragically died in a landslide, local police reported on Sunday. The incident occurred Saturday when a landslide buried Rajen Gurung, Sardung Lungjik Gram Panchayat's president, near his residence.

Chief Minister PS Tamang expressed deep sorrow over Gurung's untimely demise, emphasizing the leader's selfless dedication to community service. Tamang extended heartfelt condolences to Gurung's family and recognized his invaluable contributions.

The district administration has been commended for its prompt response and continuous support to the affected family and area, as noted by the Chief Minister.

