Tragedy Strikes: Sikkim Panchayat President Killed in Landslide

A 47-year-old panchayat president in Sikkim's Gyalshing district has tragically died in a landslide, local police reported on Sunday. The incident occurred Saturday when a landslide buried Rajen Gurung, Sardung Lungjik Gram Panchayat's president, near his residence.

Chief Minister PS Tamang expressed deep sorrow over Gurung's untimely demise, emphasizing the leader's selfless dedication to community service. Tamang extended heartfelt condolences to Gurung's family and recognized his invaluable contributions.

The district administration has been commended for its prompt response and continuous support to the affected family and area, as noted by the Chief Minister.