Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Gujarat Fertiliser Plant

A fire at a fertiliser plant in Mehsana, Gujarat, resulted in the deaths of two workers and injuries to two others. The blaze erupted early Sunday near Sametra village. Fire brigade teams managed to control the fire after an hour. The exact cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mehsana | Updated: 14-09-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 12:09 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Gujarat Fertiliser Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out at a fertiliser plant in Gujarat's Mehsana district, claiming the lives of two workers and leaving two others injured, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 3 am near Sametra village, with local authorities yet to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

Emergency response teams, including the fire brigade, rushed to the scene and successfully brought the fire under control after an hour. The deceased, identified as Manish and Fulchand, were from Bihar and Maharashtra, respectively. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Nayara Energy Faces Challenges Amid EU Sanctions and Reliance on Russian Crude

Nayara Energy Faces Challenges Amid EU Sanctions and Reliance on Russian Cru...

 India
2
Election Commission in the Hot Seat: Quraishi Calls for Investigation into Gandhi's Allegations

Election Commission in the Hot Seat: Quraishi Calls for Investigation into G...

 India
3
To expedite PM Modi's vision of achieving Viksit Bharat, we took steps on reforming GST: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.

To expedite PM Modi's vision of achieving Viksit Bharat, we took steps on re...

 India
4
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Gujarat Fertiliser Plant

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Gujarat Fertiliser Plant

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025