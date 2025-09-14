Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Gujarat Fertiliser Plant

A devastating fire broke out at a fertiliser plant in Gujarat's Mehsana district, claiming the lives of two workers and leaving two others injured, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 3 am near Sametra village, with local authorities yet to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

Emergency response teams, including the fire brigade, rushed to the scene and successfully brought the fire under control after an hour. The deceased, identified as Manish and Fulchand, were from Bihar and Maharashtra, respectively. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.