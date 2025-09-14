Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Gujarat Fertiliser Plant
A fire at a fertiliser plant in Mehsana, Gujarat, resulted in the deaths of two workers and injuries to two others. The blaze erupted early Sunday near Sametra village. Fire brigade teams managed to control the fire after an hour. The exact cause remains unknown.
A devastating fire broke out at a fertiliser plant in Gujarat's Mehsana district, claiming the lives of two workers and leaving two others injured, according to police reports.
The incident occurred around 3 am near Sametra village, with local authorities yet to determine the exact cause of the blaze.
Emergency response teams, including the fire brigade, rushed to the scene and successfully brought the fire under control after an hour. The deceased, identified as Manish and Fulchand, were from Bihar and Maharashtra, respectively. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
