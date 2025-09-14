Trailblazing Diplomat Preeti Saran Leads UN Rights Committee
Preeti Saran, a former Indian diplomat, has been chosen as the chair of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. Her election acknowledges her substantial experience in multilateral diplomacy. Saran's career with the Indian Foreign Service spanned 36 years, earning her a respected international reputation.
Former diplomat Preeti Saran has ascended to a prominent role as the chair of the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR). Her election underscores her expertise in handling sophisticated multilateral issues, a recognition of her impactful career.
The CESCR, an integral body under the United Nations, plays a pivotal role in monitoring the enactment of international covenants related to economic and social rights among member nations, under the direction of the UN Human Rights Commission.
Saran's illustrious 36-year career with the Indian Foreign Service saw her operate in diverse global missions, including major postings in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. This appointment not only highlights her achievements but also reflects India's global leadership in human rights advocacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
