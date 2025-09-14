Left Menu

Supreme Court Scrutinizes CCTV Implementation in Police Stations

The Supreme Court is set to hear a case concerning non-functional CCTVs in police stations, following its previous orders for installation. Aiming to prevent human rights abuses, the court mandates active surveillance systems in various enforcement agencies and police facilities, amid reports of custodial deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India is poised to address the pressing issue of non-functional CCTV cameras in police stations. This follows a suo motu public interest litigation arising from a media report highlighting the issue.

The apex court previously mandated in 2018 the installation of such surveillance systems to prevent human rights violations within law enforcement contexts. The latest developments will be overseen by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Amid troubling reports of custodial deaths, the court had emphasized the necessity of comprehensive surveillance coverage in all police facilities, urging the Centre and states to adopt systems with night vision and extended data storage capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

