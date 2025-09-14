Supreme Court Scrutinizes CCTV Implementation in Police Stations

The Supreme Court of India is poised to address the pressing issue of non-functional CCTV cameras in police stations. This follows a suo motu public interest litigation arising from a media report highlighting the issue.

The apex court previously mandated in 2018 the installation of such surveillance systems to prevent human rights violations within law enforcement contexts. The latest developments will be overseen by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Amid troubling reports of custodial deaths, the court had emphasized the necessity of comprehensive surveillance coverage in all police facilities, urging the Centre and states to adopt systems with night vision and extended data storage capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)