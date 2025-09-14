Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

In a shocking incident, police in central Kerala have detained a couple accused of subjecting two individuals to horrific torture. The alleged abuses included using pepper spray and staples on the victims' bodies, police reported on Sunday.

Authorities have identified the accused as Jayesh and his wife, Reshmi, residing in Charalakunnu near Koipuram. According to the police, the couple targeted a youth from Neelamperoor on September 1 and another from Ranni on September 5, during which they inflicted grave physical harm after inviting them to their home.

The grim case surfaced when one victim sought medical help, initially claiming he was attacked by strangers. However, further investigation revealed the involvement of Jayesh and Reshmi. Both suspects now face serious charges, as officials probe whether more people were harmed and what motives, such as possible black magic rituals, lie behind these heinous acts.

