Left Menu

Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

A couple in Kerala's Koipuram has been arrested for allegedly torturing two individuals in brutal ways, including using pepper spray and needles. The victims were forced into violent acts, with one claiming it was for black magic rituals. The police are investigating further to determine all details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 14-09-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 14:53 IST
Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, police in central Kerala have detained a couple accused of subjecting two individuals to horrific torture. The alleged abuses included using pepper spray and staples on the victims' bodies, police reported on Sunday.

Authorities have identified the accused as Jayesh and his wife, Reshmi, residing in Charalakunnu near Koipuram. According to the police, the couple targeted a youth from Neelamperoor on September 1 and another from Ranni on September 5, during which they inflicted grave physical harm after inviting them to their home.

The grim case surfaced when one victim sought medical help, initially claiming he was attacked by strangers. However, further investigation revealed the involvement of Jayesh and Reshmi. Both suspects now face serious charges, as officials probe whether more people were harmed and what motives, such as possible black magic rituals, lie behind these heinous acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Outrage Erupts Over Alleged Misconduct by Delhi Police Officer

Outrage Erupts Over Alleged Misconduct by Delhi Police Officer

 India
2
GST Rate Cuts Prompt Car Loan Cancellations

GST Rate Cuts Prompt Car Loan Cancellations

 India
3
Arrest in Double Murder Case: Dev Pratap Singh Nabbed in Uttar Pradesh

Arrest in Double Murder Case: Dev Pratap Singh Nabbed in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale

Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025