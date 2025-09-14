Left Menu

Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

The Ferozepur police successfully dismantled a cross-border heroin smuggling operation, arresting one individual and seizing over 15 kg of heroin. The investigation points to a network organized from within Kapurthala Jail, with ties to Pakistan-based smugglers. Authorities have registered an FIR and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-09-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 14:55 IST
Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ferozepur police have successfully disrupted a cross-border smuggling operation, arresting one suspect and seizing over 15 kg of heroin, according to Punjab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav.

In an intelligence-driven operation, the police apprehended Sonu Singh of Habibwala, Ferozepur, confiscating 15.775 kg of heroin. The drug ring appears to be coordinated by an accused currently incarcerated in Kapurthala Jail, with the consignment being sent by Pakistani smugglers.

An FIR has been filed, and the investigation continues to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network, with the aim of identifying both its forward and backward channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Outrage Erupts Over Alleged Misconduct by Delhi Police Officer

Outrage Erupts Over Alleged Misconduct by Delhi Police Officer

 India
2
GST Rate Cuts Prompt Car Loan Cancellations

GST Rate Cuts Prompt Car Loan Cancellations

 India
3
Arrest in Double Murder Case: Dev Pratap Singh Nabbed in Uttar Pradesh

Arrest in Double Murder Case: Dev Pratap Singh Nabbed in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale

Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025