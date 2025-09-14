Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid
The Ferozepur police successfully dismantled a cross-border heroin smuggling operation, arresting one individual and seizing over 15 kg of heroin. The investigation points to a network organized from within Kapurthala Jail, with ties to Pakistan-based smugglers. Authorities have registered an FIR and are investigating further.
The Ferozepur police have successfully disrupted a cross-border smuggling operation, arresting one suspect and seizing over 15 kg of heroin, according to Punjab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav.
In an intelligence-driven operation, the police apprehended Sonu Singh of Habibwala, Ferozepur, confiscating 15.775 kg of heroin. The drug ring appears to be coordinated by an accused currently incarcerated in Kapurthala Jail, with the consignment being sent by Pakistani smugglers.
An FIR has been filed, and the investigation continues to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network, with the aim of identifying both its forward and backward channels.
