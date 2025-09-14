Double Drug Bust: Erode's Crackdown on Ganja Smugglers
Police in Erode district arrested five people in two separate incidents, seizing nearly 4 kg of ganja. The raids occurred on Erode-Karur Road and at Periya Agraharam area, involving suspects Manikandan and Bhoopathi, who are now in custody alongside three others. The seized ganja is valued at Rs 1.50 lakh.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive operation, Erode district police successfully apprehended five individuals in connection with the illegal possession of ganja, seizing nearly 4 kg of the contraband in total. The operation unfolded over two separate incidents, showcasing rigorous law enforcement efforts in the region.
The first arrest occurred on Erode-Karur Road, where police officers conducted a vehicle checkpoint acting on specific intelligence. They detained two suspects, Manikandan and Bhoopathi, discovered with 3.5 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.50 lakh.
Later, in a separate raid at Periya Agraharam area, police arrested three more individuals, confiscating an additional 450 grams of ganja. The coordinated efforts underscore the authorities' commitment to cracking down on drug-related activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Erode
- police
- arrest
- ganja
- drug bust
- Manikandan
- Bhoopathi
- seized
- law enforcement
- incident