Left Menu

Crackdown on Firearms Syndicate: Major Arrests Linked to Neeraj Bawana Gang

A recent police operation in Delhi resulted in the arrest of an arms supplier connected to the Neeraj Bawana gang and three of his associates. The bust involved the seizure of 15 semi-automatic pistols, 150 live rounds, and additional magazines. Efforts continue to dismantle the organized crime syndicate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:00 IST
Crackdown on Firearms Syndicate: Major Arrests Linked to Neeraj Bawana Gang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An arms supplier with ties to the notorious Neeraj Bawana gang, along with his three receivers, was apprehended in Delhi, resulting in one of the largest recent firearm busts in the region, according to police officials on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora disclosed that the operation led to the seizure of 15 semi-automatic pistols, 150 live rounds, and eight additional magazines. The main accused, identified as Mohammad Shajid, 42, was captured near Netaji Subhash Place District Centre. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of his three alleged accomplices: Vishal Rana, 28, Aniket, 32, and Sourabh Dhingra, 38.

Sources confirm that Shajid confessed to sourcing firearms from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and Mawana regions, with the aim of supplying them to several criminal syndicates in Delhi. Making significant profit margins, Shajid admitted to distributing over 100 firearms at marked-up prices. Law enforcement continues its crackdown to curb the ongoing menace of organized crime in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale

Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale

 Spain
2
Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

 India
3
Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

 India
4
Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra

Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025