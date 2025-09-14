Crackdown on Firearms Syndicate: Major Arrests Linked to Neeraj Bawana Gang

An arms supplier with ties to the notorious Neeraj Bawana gang, along with his three receivers, was apprehended in Delhi, resulting in one of the largest recent firearm busts in the region, according to police officials on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora disclosed that the operation led to the seizure of 15 semi-automatic pistols, 150 live rounds, and eight additional magazines. The main accused, identified as Mohammad Shajid, 42, was captured near Netaji Subhash Place District Centre. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of his three alleged accomplices: Vishal Rana, 28, Aniket, 32, and Sourabh Dhingra, 38.

Sources confirm that Shajid confessed to sourcing firearms from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and Mawana regions, with the aim of supplying them to several criminal syndicates in Delhi. Making significant profit margins, Shajid admitted to distributing over 100 firearms at marked-up prices. Law enforcement continues its crackdown to curb the ongoing menace of organized crime in the city.

